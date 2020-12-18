Thai Tourism chief files complaint against dishonest hoteliers and restaurateurs in ‘We Travel Together’ scheme

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) governor Yuthasak Supasorn asked police to take legal action against the operators of 512 hotels and restaurants for fraudulent claims for government subsidies in the “We Travel Together” scheme.







Filing the complaint with Pol Gen Damrongsak Kittiprapat, deputy commissioner of the Royal Thai Police Office, Mr Yuthasak said TAT detected many kinds of possible frauds which involved 312 hotels, 202 restaurants and customers.

Frauds included fake check-ins at hotels with cheap room rates to claim daily spending subsidies worth 600-900 baht.

Mr Yuthasak said that despite the legal action, tourists could continue exercising their rights to subsidies under the “We Travel Together” scheme.

The complaint was aimed at ensuring transparency and preventing frauds in the second phase of the scheme, he said. (TNA)









