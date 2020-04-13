Thai, Cambodian officials on alert for Coronavirus in border areas

SA KAEO-At the Thai-Cambodian border in Sa Kaeo, officials have been working to prevent COVID-19 from spreading across the border. Freight vehicles and drivers must all be disinfected as part of the control effort.







Colonel Chissanuphong Rodsiri, Deputy Commander of Burapha Command, visited the officers who are working to prevent the spread of COVID-19 at the permanent border crossing point of Ban Khlong Luek Aranyaprathet district, Sa Kaeo province. Although the permanent crossing point is already closed, it is still necessary to be on alert for COVID-19 because trucks are still allowed to deliver products from Thailand to Cambodia at the permanent crossing point. However, the drivers must strictly abide by the rules of the international disease control unit. As for the trucks that have already been unloaded, disinfectant must be sprayed on them before their drivers can make the return journey within Thailand.

He said the Burapha Command is concerned for all the officers working on the border and stressed that they must also take good care of themselves. (NNT)











