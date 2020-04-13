1,065 violators of Thailand’s curfew face charges

BANGKOK(NNT)-The Center for the COVID-19 Situation Administration or CCSA has reported that many people have been found at risk of spreading the virus at large gatherings, while over one thousand emergency decree violators have already been prosecuted.







A curfew has been enforced throughout the country since 3rd of April and 1,065 violators have already been prosecuted. 109 people were recently found at a gathering that could support the spread of the virus. As a result of the situation, many provinces have enforced a provincial lockdown that includes the closure of convenience stores, and hotels. The order states that a gathering of five people is the maximum permissible.

During the Songkran period, all festivals and events have been canceled. Hometown visits are discouraged and even visits to the elderly are included, for their own safety. Activities involving large numbers of people are also to be avoided.

The Department of Disease Control has revealed that from 4th to 10th of April, 495 people became infected. Of that number, 144 cases resulted from close contact with patients such as members of the family, colleagues, and friends. During Songkran, the department has suggested avoiding all parties because they all have a real risk of virus infection, The department has underlined that there is a chance of fatality even at a young age.











