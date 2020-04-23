Thai authorities giving 1,000 baht to Pattaya-area residents

Thousands of Pattaya-area residents applied for 1,000-baht stipends from Nongprue Subdistrict aimed at alleviating some of the economic pain of the coronavirus lockdown.







Crowds filled Nongprue Kindergarten, Nernplubwan School, Boonsamphan Temple, Banturnkom School and the municipal office’s Health Garden April 21-23 for the handouts, which supplement the 5,000-baht stipends given by the government to millions of Thai casual workers.

To qualify, applicants had to be Thai nationals 18 or over, registered in Nongprue and cannot be government or state enterprises.











