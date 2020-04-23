Pattaya, Chonburi province report no new Covid-19 cases today

Chonburi Public Health Office reported at 8 a.m. today (April 23) that the number of accumulated coronavirus (COVID-19) cases is now at 86.

One more person in Panthong District was brought into medical care yesterday (April 22) and is under the required process to confirm the virus.

Yet 22 are being treated in hospitals and 62 recovered and returned home. 2 were previously reported dead, including 1 Russian and 1 French. No new infections were reported today (April 23).





Governor Pakarathorn Thienchai emphasized that donors intending to share their donations with the people in their neighborhood, should contact their local administrative officials in advance (For Pattaya City call 1337 Covid-19 Center).

He said people must follow proper hygienic steps including physical distancing while standing in the queues, cleaning up the goods and table sets before giving them, keep the donation time short and allow enough ventilation in the area if indoors.

The governor asks the people to comply with the provincial health regulations and immediately report to medical officials nearest to you if you or your loved ones are found with symptoms suspected to be from the virus contraction. They may show signs such as high fever, cough, or some respiratory difficulties.

He also urged people to stay home as much as possible and follow the government’s measures very strictly. He said people should wash hands often and keep their places cleaned at all times, and for those who need to go out of their residences they should keep up with the physical or social distancing measure and wear a face mask. On May 1 some restrictions could be eased depending on the situation, the governor said. (CPRD)











