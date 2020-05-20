Thai agriculturists establish Rice-Fish-Fruit exchange among themselves

NONG KHAI – Another project, established during the COVID-19 crisis, is the ‘RICE-FISH-FRUIT Exchange’, a food exchange activity between Nong Khai and Udon Thani.







This exchange project was an idea from Nong Khai village and the urban community fund and was established with the Nong Khai Community Development Office. The project exchanges the main provincial produce of Nong Khai, Udon Thani, Prachinburi and Chantaburi. The northeastern provinces exchange their famous Jasmine rice for seafood and community products of Prachinburi and Chantaburi.

In one trade, Nong Khai exchanged 6.5 metric tons of top quality Jasmine rice, worth over 200 thousand baht, for seafood from Petchaburi and Chumphon. (NNT)













