Immigration authorities have confirmed to Pattaya Mail that the second, temporary immigration office at Pattaya school number 7 has been closed, following the various announcements about an amnesty for most foreign visa holders. The immigration headquarters in Jomtien soi 5 remains open weekdays 8.30 am – 4.30 pm, except public holidays.

As regards reporting of addresses on the TM30 after arriving in the area, a spokesperson said there were very few foreigners indeed arriving from abroad and those that had recently come by plane were likely to be quarantined and thus known to the authorities. Borders with remaining countries remain closed to foreigners. Most Pattaya hotels are closed. He added that foreigners still need to report to immigration authorities if they permanently move their Thai address.

It is not mandatory for foreigners on one year visas or extensions of stay to report their local address every 90 days on form TM47 if their due date falls before July 31. However, they are free to do so and insiders say attendance for that specific purpose is recommended. Foreigners are reminded that there are no longer queues at the Jomtien bureau. Holders of the long-term Elite card visa need to report to their usual immigration office before the latest stamp in their passport expires.

Permanent residents, who are foreigners with a registration police book, must normally return to Thailand within one calendar year. However, international travel problems mean that they may delay their return, if necessary, for a longer period but must return once the state of emergency in Thailand is cancelled. Holders of one year extensions of stay, such as expat retirees, are not permanent residents.

The spokesman added that any foreigner unsure about his or her immigration status following recent government announcements of amnesty should visit their local immigration bureau. He reminded all visitors that anyone with a non-extended visa expiring before March 26, 2020 is not covered by the amnesty and subject to heavy overstay fines and blacklisting. When foreigners eventually leave the kingdom, their passport will be scrutinized at the airport or border to ensure that they are genuine short-term tourists or visitors who found themselves delayed in Thailand through no fault of their own.







Some airlines are still flying international routes from Bangkok and seats are usually available. They are still flying half-empty planes to protect their prime-time landing spots at the Thai capital in anticipation a resumption of normal business later in the year. There are checks at Bangkok airports to ensure that departing passengers are entitled to enter the country of their destination. For example, if they are using a passport not issued by the country of their flight destination, they will need additional documentation such as a letter of permission from the embassy of the destined country. However, it is currently near-impossible for foreigners to enter Thailand because of government restrictions, except for diplomatic personnel and Thai work permit holders. It is believed that some foreigners, particularly retirees and those with Thai families, are reluctant to leave Thailand lest they cannot gain re-admittance at present.

Residents who live outside Pattaya City (eg on the Dark Side) who need to visit Jomtien Immigration should show their original passport and proof of address at the Sukhumvit road checks. They should tell the official where they are going. All vehicle drivers should ensure they have enough masks for everyone in the car and carry a hand sanitizer spray.











