RTAF transports agricultural products between north and south Thailand

Farmers in Phayao and Phang Nga have been exchanging their produce to benefit each other, during the time of the COVID-19 pandemic, with the Royal Thai Air Force providing air cargo transport from one region to another.







In this produce exchange campaign, farmers in Phang Nga who are clients of the Bank for Agriculture and Agricultural Cooperatives (BAAC) have air freighted a total of 3.84 tons of dried fish, shrimp paste, and mangosteen worth 226,200 baht in exchange for 10 tons of rice paddy and mangos worth 239,000 baht produced by members of Ban Rong San Agricultural Cooperatives in Phayao.





Transportation of these goods between the northern and southern provinces is provided by the Royal Thai Air Force, which carries the regional cargo on its training flights for C-130 aircraft pilots.

The campaign encourages agricultural cooperatives to help alleviate the economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic, promoting self-sufficiency, helping each other, and creating business partnerships between cooperatives.

The assistance of the Royal Thai Air Force complies with the government’s policy of helping prevent an oversupply of farm products during the present public health crisis. (NNT)











