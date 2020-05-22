Thai students face difficulties with distance learning

Distance learning in Thailand has faced problems since it was introduced on Monday as students have difficulties to adapt to the new method and lack resources.







The state distance learning television (DLTV) and online classrooms were launched on Monday when the 2020 academic semester was supposed to begin. The Education Ministry postpones the date to July 1 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

But instead of tuning into online school programmes, students use internet and devices to play games or watch other media.

MCOT reporters found students aged 5-10 in the northeastern Nakhon Ratchasima province gathered to play games on mobile devices while their parents were away.

Without classroom environment, it is hard for them to concentrate. Distance learning was not fun like in the classroom, so they rather played games, the children told reporters.

The government has stressed that the distance learning is not official academic programme but serves to deal with the long school suspension and prepare students for the next semester.

Lacking internet-access or compatible devices is another problem for students of poor families. Many families in Trang, southern Thailand, have no computers, smart phones or internet. Some children managed to find other families who can share TV sets while having to compromise social-distancing guideline. (TNA)











