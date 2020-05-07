PM Prayut orders Foreign Ministry to expedite repatriation of Thai people

Prof. Narumon Pinyosinwat, Government Spokesperson, disclosed that Prime Minister and Defense Minister Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha has made an order for Ministry of Foreign Affairs to facilitate overseas Thais and speed up repatriation of those who want to return home.







The Thai Consulate in Hong Kong has earlier arranged a special Thai Smile flight (WE631) to bring 161 Thai citizens back home from Hong Kong and Macau on May 4, 2020, which was fully cooperated by the Government of Hong Kong and Macau.

The Royal Thai Embassy in Colombo, Sri Lanka has collaborated with the Honorary Thai Consulate in the Republic of Maldives to arrange a special Maldivian Airlines flight bringing 131 Thais, most of whom are tourists, hotels/company staffs, and nonresidents, back to Thailand. According to the Government Spokesperson, number of passengers on the flight had to be limited due to the public health reason, and the Royal Thai Embassy will arrange for the repatriation of those remaining in Maldives and Sri Lanka the soonest, taking into account the capacity of quarantine facilities in Thailand. However, if any urgent help is needed, they may contact +94 3070747 / +94 3070748 (Sri Lanka), or +960 7398765 (Maldives). The Royal Thai Embassy in Colombo has also distributed relief bags to Thai citizens in Sri Lanka who have registered and are awaiting to return home.



Loading…

The Royal Thai Embassy in Tokyo also provide relief to Thai citizens in Japan during the COVID-19 situation through distribution of alcohol gels, hygienic masks, food, and basic necessities to the Thai communities. (Thaigov.go.th)

















