Thailand reports 3 new Coronavirus infections, no new deaths on Thursday

BANGKOK – The Center for Covid-19 Situation Administration reported the daily tally of new Covid-19 infections at three, raising the total cases to 2,992 and no new deaths.







CCSA spokesman Dr Taweesin Visanuyothin said three new cases comprised a 59-year-old woman, who was a housewife in the southern province of Yala. She had close contact with a previous patient, returning from Malaysia.

Another two cases were a 46-year-old man and a 51-year-old man who returned from Kazakhstan and were placed under state quarantine.



Eleven more patients recovered and were released from hospitals, bringing the total recovery cases to 2,772 and 165 coronavirus patients are being treated in hospitals.

The death toll remains at 55.

The spokesman said the CCSA is considering the second phase of easing the Covid-19 restrictions, which will allow department stores to reopen.

He said if the number of new infections stays in the single-digit increase for the next 10 days with public cooperation, the second phase of relaxation may be able to start on May 17 at the earliest. (TNA)

















