Phuket reopens land, sea borders, airport remains closed

PHUKET– Phuket opened allentry and exit points for people to travel in and outby land and water on Monday.

The Covid-19 lockdown measures were eased in accordance with the announcement of the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA). Phuket governor PakapongTawipat said no new coronavirus cases were reported in the island and all confirmed cases in the province recovered and returned home. The CSSA allowed inter-provincial travels in the third round of lockdown easing starting June1.







People can leave Phuket by land without restriction. However, strict screening for body temperature and registration are maintained at the Tha Chat Chai checkpoint for those entering the province.

Phuket International Airport remains closed and when it will resume operations depends on the decision of the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT).

Despite zero new infections, the province has maintained anti- Covid-19 measures and asks for people’s cooperation to wear masks, keep social distancing, frequently wash their hands and refrain from risk activities. (TNA)

















