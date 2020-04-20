People’s behaviors will tell if coronavirus restrictions should be eased in Thailand

BANGKOK– Some department store announced its reopening on May 1 out of a speculation because the government’s emergency lockdown order was set until April 30 and people’s behaviors are actually a key factor for the government to decide whether to relax disease control measures.

Dr Taweesin Visanuyothin, spokesman of the government’s Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA), shared the stance of the government in response to a department store’s order for its employees to prepare for May 1 reopening.





“The May 1 schedule may be an interpretation because the executive decree on public administration in emergency situations was announced for its imposition until April 30. But it has not been concluded if it will be extended or not. CCSA is considering all information and will reach a conclusion,” he said.

More than 90% of Thai people must cooperate to contain the spread of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). The number of new COVID-19 cases had yet to be minimized and people had to regularly wear face masks and distance themselves from others, Dr Taweesin said.

“I cannot tell you what will happen on May 1. Everyone must do the best preparation. Personal and social behaviors must be on the same direction. What you want will happen with new normal habits. The West rejected face masks but they accept the use now because hundreds of thousands of their people have died. We do not face such losses. We accept the use in the first place… I would like everyone to remain patient,” Dr Taweesin said.

In response to handouts which attracted crowds, the CCSA spokesman said donations and handouts were good because they helped other people but donors should coordinate such activities with local administrators who would then organize them in the way that would minimize crowd gathering. (TNA)











