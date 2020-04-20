Thai applicants rejected for cash handouts can appeal from April 20

BANGKOK – Rejected applicants for the government’s cash handout scheme can appeal via a website for the first day on Monday.







The Covid-19 cash relief is granted to temporary employees, contract employees and self-employed workers, who aren’t covered by the social security system.

Fiscal Policy Office director, Lavaron Saengsanit said rejected applicants can submit their appeals online via the website raomaithingkun.com (We won’t leave anyone behind in Thai), starting today to reduce the risk of the virus spreading.

After the submission, the new sets of information will be screened by the system to identify the applicants in each area. The Finance Ministry will work with the Interior Ministry in verification processes and officials will be sent to conduct surveys on locations and ask for more information from registrants for accuracy.

After finishing the processes, the payment system will be expedited to allocate 5,000 baht per month for three months to the affected people as soon as possible. The government will transfer cash handouts to more 900,000 qualified registrants on today and tomorrow. (TNA)












