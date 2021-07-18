Pattaya undertaker caught overcharging bemoans secret recording, reputation damage

A Pattaya-area undertaker accused of overcharging the relatives of a woman who died of Covid-19 complained about being recorded and said he was open to negotiation.

Sai Suatad, 76, said July 16 that he was misrepresented in an audio clip posted to social media in which he is heard charging 15,000 for transportation, mortuary and funeral services for a woman who died at Banglamung Hospital.







Natcha Kaewhom, 51, said July 14 that her mother Pan, 78, died of Covid-19. Banglamung Hospital arranged hearse transportation and a funeral at a Pong Subdistrict temple, charging 7,500 for cremation, 2,500 for a coffin and 5,000 baht for transport and pallbearers.

Natcha – whose elder sister also died of Covid-19 while she and her daughter recovered from the coronavirus – said she was mortified at the price tag, calling the undertakers a “gang” preying on Covid-19 victims in a public Facebook post aimed at reporters.







Eventually, Thammaratsamee Maneerat Foundation of Angsila, Muang District offered to have its “Dragon Rescue” unit transport the body to Chonglom Temple in Bangsai, Muang, at no cost and the temple agreed to do the cremation free as well.

The hospital on July 15 ordered staff to stop any funeral arrangements and only prepare bodies to be moved.







But Sai said the uproar smeared his 50-year reputation as a respected undertaker and that of Sawangarom Temple. He complained about having his conversation with Natcha secretly recorded and posted online and claimed that, if she had asked, he would have negotiated the price down.

Sai claimed he only charges what people can pay and if she didn’t have the money, she could have had his services for free.

He didn’t say that on the recording, of course.



















