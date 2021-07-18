Glyn Davies wins the day at St Andrews, Pattaya

PSC Billabong Golf

Friday, 16th July

St Andrews Golf Course

Stableford

St Andrews for our Friday golf and it was in great condition, even though it rained most of the night and we even got a shower on the last 2 holes.







It was an overcast day and not hot, but some of the fairways were extremely wet. Never mind, everyone enjoyed their day out, so instead of Green valley next week the lads decided they want another go at this course and at 1150 baht all in it’s an absolute steal.







The scoring was very good, considering, with the majority of players shooting in the 30 plus points. Bob StAubin just coming from winning his first Haven Consultants trophy continued his good form to score 35 points and take 3rd place. There was a countback between Sel Wegner and Glyn Davies, both on 37 points, with Sel taking 2nd spot and Glyn the top.

There was only one two coming from Tony oaks.



















