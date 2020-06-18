Pattaya targets bars masquerading as restaurants, markets for booze sales, ignoring health restrictions

Pattaya-area officials stepped up inspections of markets, restaurants and other newly reopened businesses after reports that venues were ignoring health restrictions imposed to prevent a resurgence of Covid-19.







Photos and video circulated widely on Monday and Tuesday after Phase 4 of the nation’s economic reopening began showed Pattaya restaurants and markets packed with people, many not wearing masks. Markets in Nongprue also incited scorn for not screening shoppers for temperatures or providing hand sanitizer.

Banglamung District officials hit the street Tuesday night, warning bars that reopened thanks to holding a restaurant license that if their “primary business” was selling alcohol, they would be shut down no matter what license they held.

Police said booze only was to be sold with meals and that groups could not meet up simply to drink. Likewise, restaurants could not promote the sale of alcohol or encourage people to come due to alcohol being available.

The hammer came down on several businesses on Soi Buakhao which were small bars disguising themselves as restaurants.

Fresh markets, including one on Soi Buakhao, also drew the ire of authorities, saying that markets could sell food, but were not to be party venues. And all markets must maintain social distancing, provide sanitizer and screen all workers and customers.

