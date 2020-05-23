Pattaya mayor inspects closed beaches

Pattaya’s mayor toured the city’s beaches to check if people are heeding closure orders and complying with social distancing rules.

Sonthaya Kunplome and his deputies inspected beaches in Pattaya, Jomtien and Pratamnak Hill May 21. City hall said no violations were found.







Beaches have been closed until at least May 31 to prevent groups from congregating and possibly spreading Covid-19. The walkways along the shoreline are open for exercise, but people are still prohibited from sitting, eating or drinking. Food and drink sales also are prohibited. (PCPR)











