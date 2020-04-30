Pattaya lockdown enters third week

Pattaya officials visited eight checkpoints controlling access to Pattaya as the city’s lockdown enters its third week.

Mayor Sonthaya Kunplome and his top deputies surveyed traffic and the work of officer stations at the road stops. Drivers are checked for temperatures and face masks, given sanitizer and are quizzed on why they need to enter Pattaya. Identification documents are checked and non-residents or business owners are turned away.







The lockdown began April 16 and is expected to run through May 7.

The city’s lockdown has achieved its goals of suppressing outbreaks of Covid-19, with Pattaya reporting no new cases for its 11th consecutive day Thursday. Chonburi as a whole reported no new cases for its sixth straight day. (PCPR)

















