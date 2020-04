Sattahip’s poor and unemployed braved heavy rain to collect free food.

District Chief Anucha Intasorn opened a massive charity handout in five subdistricts and 41 villages April 27.







Officials distributed 1,000 bags of rice, dried food, eggs and drinking water to help people impacted by business closures stemming from the coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, at the district office, another 200 bags of food and supplies were given out to a long line of hungry people standing in the rain for help.