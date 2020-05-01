May 16 lottery draw to go ahead in Thailand

BANGKOK– The Government Lottery Office (GLO) has postponed three lottery drawings: the 1st April, 16th April, and 2nd May drawings. The office has confirmed it will not postpone the next drawing on 16 May, and will sell lottery tickets for 1 June drawing as usual.







Any persons who have purchased lottery tickets in the postponed drawings can win prizes in 16th May draw. The GLO Spokesman Thanawat Polvichai said today the office will strictly enforce health and social distancing measures at the Lottery draw event.

Lottery sales will continue as normal from the 1st June draw onwards. Sellers and customers are encouraged to practice precautionary measures by wearing a face mask and sanitizing their hands when making transactions.



Loading…



A GLO Spokesman said today that lottery sellers should keep in mind the reduced purchasing power of people in the neighborhood where they sell tickets, due to the financial impact of COVID-19. He urged sellers to purchase tickets for resale in appropriate quantities.(NNT)

















