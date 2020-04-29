Thailand ‘Liquor Sales’ ban under review, decision expected this week

The government is likely to update its policy on liquor sales soon, according to a spokesman.

Dr Taweesin Visanuyothin, spokesman of the government’s Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA), said on April 26, the government had not reached a conclusion on the issue yet and the ban on alcoholic drink sales was an order from the Interior Ministry to provincial authorities.







“I am confident that there will be a conclusion this week… Provincial authorities imposed the ban during the Songkran period and it has been extended. As a result, the disease is controlled because parties are reduced,” Dr Taweesin said, referring to the ban aimed at controlling the coronavirus disease 2019 pandemic.

Pending the conclusion, the ban continued to be imposed, he said.

Dr Taweesin said that Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, in his capacity as the director of CCSA, wanted to base measures primarily on public health.

“Although the situation improves regarding the declining number of local new patients, we cannot be reckless because apparently there are second and third rounds of spreads in other countries,” he said.

He dismissed the speculation that Chinese tourists would arrive in Thailand next month, saying that Thailand extended its ban on inbound passenger flights for another month. (TNA)



