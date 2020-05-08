Minister inspects delivery & apartment services during COVID-19 in Bangkok

BANGKOK – The Minister attached to the Prime Minister’s Office, Tewan Liptapallop, today led a team of Consumer Protection Board officials to inspect the operations of delivery services and apartment businesses to ensure that business operators are following the government’s measures to help consumers during the COVID-19 period.







The inspection team visited a pizza restaurant at People Park Community Mall in Suan Luang District of Bangkok, and then Sookjai Place, with apartments for rent in the same area.

The minister praised the restaurant for its effort to follow the health guidelines which include staff wearing masks at all times, offering hand sanitizer to everyone, regular cleaning of facilities with alcohol, seating rearrangements, “zero touch” delivery and a “digital payment” promotion to help minimize the risk of COVID-19 infection. As for the apartment block, Minister Tewan lauded the owner for showing generosity in reducing rents by 50 percent for three months, to be extended if the situation does not improve.







Tewan said Thailand has made constant progress in the battle against COVID-19, however, people in the country can’t let their guard down as the virus could remain a threat until we have a vaccine against it, which is expected to be accomplished next year.

Meanwhile, people can make a complaint about a business, or a person running a business over unfair treatment, via the consumer protection hotline, 1166. (NNT)

























