Migrant workers affected by COVID-19 in Thailand can claim unemployment benefits

BANGKOK – In addition to the cooperation of Thai people to help limit the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), the government has launched a COVID-19 information hotline in three languages for migrant workers in Thailand. They have been told they can also file unemployment claims with the Social Security Office (SSO).







The Spokeswoman for the SSO, Pitsamai Nithipaiboon, explained the relief measures for migrant workers in the country. If their employers shut their businesses temporarily due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the migrant workers will receive 62 percent of their daily wage for up to 90 days. They can visit the SSO’s website at www.sso.go.th to submit their unemployment claims and complete an e-form for SSO benefits. They are required to provide copies of their passports and the first page of their bank passbooks for verification.

The Department of Disease Control, under the supervision of the Ministry of Public Health, has cooperated with the World Health Organization (WHO), non-governmental organizations (NGOs) and related units to launch the COVID-19 Hotline for Migrant Workers. The hotline will enable relevant agencies to provide them with proper services, in an effort to increase the efficiency of disease control. Migrant workers can access information and health guidelines on this hotline by dialing 1422. Cambodian workers should press 81 to receive information in their own language. Lao speakers, should press 82. Workers from Myanmar can press 83 for more information. The hotline service is available next month. (NNT)


















