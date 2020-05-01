Classes go online as school opening pushed to 1 July in Thailand

BANGKOK – The new school term this year will begin on 1st July due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Many schools have moved their classes’ online, using remote learning technology to enable undisrupted education in all subjects.







At Prachawit School, School Director Pimporn Theppinta said today that the school has prepared teachers in all subjects to implement both online and offline teaching tools to hold online classes.

Teachers will record their lecture, and upload the video recording onto a virtual drive where students can watch it, as well as adopting an online conference room on Zoom, and direct contact between teachers and students via Facebook and Line.







The school has adopted Google Classroom as another platform for students to upland their completed assignments.

Mrs Pimporn said the school has reached out to parents and students, saying they have found all high school students are ready for online classes, while 90 percent of students in kindergarten and primary school are ready.

The school will be following up with and assisting the 10 percent who are not prepared for online classes. It is asking parents to be confident in the system it has developed, that will allow students to learn and develop their skills as effectively as regular classes. The school will also arrange tutoring programs for students once the situation returns to normal.

Mr Wichai Sangsri, the Director of Ubon Ratchathani Primary Education Service Area Office 2 has held a meeting with related agencies to prepare online and remote classroom services.

The office plans to allow kindergarten, primary, and junior high school students to learn through the Distance Learning Television (DLTV) platform, while high school students will be studying content delivered by the Office of the Basic Education Commission.

These remote classes will be trialed from 17th May to 30th June, ahead of the beginning of the 2020 academic year, which has now been pushed back to 1st July.

The first semester will take place from 1st July to 30th November 2020, while the second semester will run from 1st December 2020 to 30th April 2021, with no school break in between.(NNT)

















