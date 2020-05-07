The number of electric train passengers has doubled in Bangkok

BANGKOK – The Rail Department has advised commuters to leave for work early because the number of passengers on Bangkok electric trains doubled after the government permitted the reopening of some businesses.







Sorapong Paitoonpong, director-general of the Rail Department, said that after the government eased its disease control measures and allowed some businesses and places to reopen, the number of electric train commuters nearly reached 400,000 on May 4.

The traffic showed a 100% increase from 189,000 passengers on May 1.





He said that his department predicted that the number of electric train commuters would further rise on May 7.

He suggested commuters prepare more travel time, wear face masks while being on electric train systems and conduct social distancing to help curb the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). (TNA)


















