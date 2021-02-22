Malaysia receives first batch of COVID-19 vaccines

Malaysia’s Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Khairy Jumaluddin, says that the country’s first 312,390 doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine arrived in Malaysia on Sunday 21st February 2021.







The vaccines were delivered by Malaysia Airlines on an Airbus A330-300, flight MH604, to Kuala Lumpur international airport.

The first doses of vaccine will be administered to the priority group on 24th February, followed by medical staff, front-line workers and those at high risk of infection. The Prime Minister of Malaysia, Muhyiddin Yassin, is included in the first group to be inoculated.







Malaysia still has over 32 million doses of vaccine to be delivered. The second dose of vaccine will arrive by ship on 26th February. More doses will be sent to the country every two weeks, until February next year.

The vaccination project is expected to cover at least 80% of Malaysia’s 32 million population within a year. To date, the country has recorded 280,272 COVID-19 cases and suffered 1,051 deaths. (NNT World)











