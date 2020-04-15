Increased tests in Thailand show lower COVID-19 infections

The government’s COVID-19 center has insisted the lower number of new COVID-19 cases announced each day is not due to an alleged lesser number of tests, while health authorities are working to increase test numbers according to the situation.







The Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration’s (CCSA) Spokesman Dr Taweesin Visanuyothin, has stressed that the drop in the daily number of new COVID-19 cases is not a result of less testing.

He said 100,498 tests for the coronavirus causing COVID-19 have been performed in Thailand from February up until 10th April, using the RT-PCR method.

Test capacity as well as criteria for eligibility have been expanded to cover all groups of patients, and in response to the current situation.

In the case of a BMTA bus driver who has died of COVID-19, formally announced by the CCSA on Tuesday, the spokesman insisted the authorities had not tried to conceal this information.

He said the BMTA promptly notified health authorities according to the protocol, while health workers have been tracing and screening 20 persons who were in close contact with the deceased in this case, all of whom are now in self-isolation for symptoms monitoring.

Passengers on buses operated by the then driver can receive an examination if they exhibit suspicious symptoms.

Loading…

Regarding Thai nationals overseas who wish to return home, Dr Taweesin has clarified that the government does not prohibit their return travel, but rather asks them to comply with the screening measures which will start in their current country of residence.

He said Thai nationals abroad are asked to travel back in batches, as authorities in Thailand must come up with supporting protocols, as well as preparing the staff and facilities.

The CCSA spokesman said he isn’t worried that protocols to screen returning Thai nationals from abroad might be seen as unconstitutional, stressing that this is an essential measure to stop the spread of COVID-19 in the country, while also pointing to the declining number of new cases. (NNT)











