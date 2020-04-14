Yupin and friends provide meals to the unemployed in Pattaya and Jomtien

Together with other restaurateurs in the area, Yupin’s Restaurant has been supporting the recently unemployed in the local area in Jomtien and their efforts have been going very well indeed.







Last Wednesday, April 8, they gave away 150 free meals together with water, and on Thursday, April 9, after some very serious funding by donors around the world, including Rotary Clubs and Freemasons along with many individuals, 192 meals were distributed in the hours between 4.30 pm and 5.30pm.

The donations to this have been so kind and rewarding, that the restauranteurs are now able to give away free meals on two days a week instead of one. The days of operation will be Wednesdays and Saturdays.

Khun Yupin said, “I am so happy that we are able to do this, it is our culture to ‘make merit’ and ‘tamboon’ and we are so happy to do this out of our hearts for the poor people who do not have a job now and cannot eat. I think there are many like that now, here in Thailand.”

Khun Yupin went on to say, “I think it is very important that we take care of our neighbours and friends and just passers-by. Give them hope, love, and food and water. With hard work our country will survive.”











