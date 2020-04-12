Free treatment of alcohol withdrawal syndrome at Bangkok’s hospitals & clinics

BANGKOK, April 11 (TNA) – The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration offers free treatment for people with alcohol withdrawal syndrome as it bans the sales of alcoholic beverages from April 10 to 20.







Bangkok governor Aswin Kwanmuang said the BMA was worried about alcoholics who would suffer from nausea, vomiting, fast pulse rates and illusion while stopping alcohol consumption. The people could receive free treatment at local health clinics and hospitals under BMA’s supervision.

The BMA suspends the retail and wholesale of alcoholic beverages from April 10 to 20 to help contain the coronavirus disease 2019 because parties during the Songkran festival can spread the disease.

Other symptoms of alcoholics stopping drinking included sweating, shakiness, anxiety, tiredness and confusion.

People with the alcohol withdrawal syndrome could seek free treatment at BMA’s 10 hospitals and 68 health clinics. Free advice for them is available around the clock through the phone number 02-245-4964.









