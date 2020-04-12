Coronavirus kills two more Thais on Saturday, new cases stable

The coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) killed two more Thai people while the number of daily new local cases became stable.







Dr Taweesin Visanuyothin, spokesman for the Center for Covid-19 Situation Administration, said the death toll rose to 35. The 34th case was a Thai man aged 46 who had suffered from obesity and lived with his mother and younger sister who were previously recorded patients.

The 35th case was a Thai man aged 65 who was a cleaner.

Daily new cases numbered 45 and increased the accumulated number of patients to 2,518.

New cases fell into two groups. The first group comprised 36 patients from surveillance and service sectors. They included 23 people in close contact with previous patients. Most of them, eight, were in Bangkok. Among others, seven were in Pattani and three in Phuket.

Other patients in this group included a foreign returnee, two Thais returning from England on March 2, three visitors to crowded places, one person working in a crowded place, and two medical and public health officials.

Four new patients were under investigation.

The second group comprised nine ill returnees who were brought to state quarantine facilities. They consisted of eight returnees from Indonesia, now in Songkhla province, and one returnee from the United States now treated in Bangkok.

Of the 2,518 patients, 1,135 recovered and were discharged from hospitals. (TNA)









