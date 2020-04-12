Governors ordered to block all ‘Songkran’ parties in Thailand

BANGKOK, April 11 (TNA) – The permanent secretary for interior has ordered all provincial governors to prevent parties during the Songkran festival as such activities are prohibited with the imposition of the executive decree on public administration in emergency situations to contain the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).







Chatchai Phromlert, permanent secretary of the Interior Ministry, issued the urgent order for the governors of all provinces to have their subordinates prevent parties and gatherings related to the Songkran festival next week.

Provincial governors were assigned to launch patrols to the areas that pose risks of disease transmission including public parks, beaches and hotels.

The people who defy the ban against crowd gatherings and parties are considered as violating the executive decree and are liable to a jail term of up to two years and/or a fine of up to 40,000 baht. (TNA)









