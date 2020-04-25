Thailand Civil Aviation facilitates two Airlines to resume flights in May

BANGKOK, April 24 (TNA) — Thai AirAsia and Thai Lion Air will resume their domestic flights next month, said Chula Sukmanop, director-general of the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT).







According to him, Thai AirAsia will operate again on May 1 and Thai Lion Air will set the date after the government announces its decision on the state of emergency related to the coronavirus disease 2019 control, which was originally set to be valid until April 30.

Flight routes to resume will depend on the decisions of different provinces because some provinces close their airport.

CAAT requires airlines to limit their ticket sales at 70% of flight capacities to maintain social distancing to prevent disease transmission.

Social distancing will also be applied in the stages of ticket sales and other procedures at airports. The aircraft that will fly longer than 90 minutes per flight must reserve two rear rows of seats for ill passengers.

All passengers must wear face masks. Neither foods nor beverages will be served during flights; otherwise, passengers would remove face masks.

Mr Chula said airlines might raise fares to cover costs but the increments would not be too high because airlines would naturally compete in wooing customers amid low air traffic during the pandemic.

He also said that no airlines planned to resume international flights for the time being. (TNA)











