East’s top cop checks in at Pattaya checkpoint

The eastern region’s top cop checked in on a Pattaya checkpoint for an update on operations and boost the morale of officers working there.







Pol. Lt. Gen. Montree Yimyam, commander of Provincial Police Region 2, and Banglamung Police Station superintendent Pol. Col. Pattanachai Pamornpiboon surveyed the Sukhumvit Road checkpoint by the Banglamung station April 29.

After surveying operations and receiving a briefing on results, Montree handed out Buddha amulets and consumer products to officers stationed there.

















