East’s top cop checks in at Pattaya checkpoint

By
Boonlua Chatree
-
0
152
Pol. Lt. Gen. Montree Yimyam checked in on a Pattaya checkpoint for an update on operations and boost the morale.
Pol. Lt. Gen. Montree Yimyam checked in on a Pattaya checkpoint for an update on operations and boost the morale.

The eastern region’s top cop checked in on a Pattaya checkpoint for an update on operations and boost the morale of officers working there.



Pol. Lt. Gen. Montree Yimyam, commander of Provincial Police Region 2, and Banglamung Police Station superintendent Pol. Col. Pattanachai Pamornpiboon surveyed the Sukhumvit Road checkpoint by the Banglamung station April 29.

After surveying operations and receiving a briefing on results, Montree handed out Buddha amulets and consumer products to officers stationed there.

Pol. Lt. Gen. Montree Yimyam hands out hand gel to officers working at the checkpoint.
Pol. Lt. Gen. Montree Yimyam hands out hand gel to officers working at the checkpoint.
Pol. Lt. Gen. Montree Yimyam, commander of Provincial Police Region 2, and Banglamung Police Station superintendent Pol. Col. Pattanachai Pamornpiboon check that everything is in order.
Pol. Lt. Gen. Montree Yimyam, commander of Provincial Police Region 2, and Banglamung Police Station superintendent Pol. Col. Pattanachai Pamornpiboon check that everything is in order.




RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR