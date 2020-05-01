Thai Health Min. inspects screening at southern border checkpoint

SONGKHLA – Thai Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has inspected the health screening process at Padang Besar border checkpoint in the southern province of Songkhla where Thai workers continue returning from Malaysia.







The border crossing has been the main entry point for Thai returnees amid COVID-19 pandemic. Over 1,000 of them have returned from Malaysia since Thai authorities reopened the border on April 18.

Anutin observed the health screening and other disease control procedures at the checkpoint on Thursday. He presented medical supplies for officers enforcing strict disease control measures.

The Minister praised local officials in Songkhla for detecting and caring for 42 COVID-19 patients found inside an immigration detention center.

Local officials reported that the 42 cases found on Saturday were among 115 illegal migrants being detained at Songkhla Immigration Detention Center.

Most of them have mild symptoms. Six others have been sent to hospitals; five have developed pneumonia and one of them is pregnant. (TNA)

















