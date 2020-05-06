Domestic air travel to provincial airports resumed in Thailand

Bangkok– Following our latest update on Domestic flights resumed at AOT airports, here is the status of domestic air travel through provincial airports under the Department of Airports, which operates 22 provincial airports across Thailand.







According to the Department of Airports, Nok Air, Thai AirAsia, Thai Lion Air and Thai Vietjet Air have resumed flight operations, starting from 3 May, 2020, to 13 of its airports in Lampang, Tak’s Mae Sot, Buri Ram, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Roi Et, KhonKaen, Ubon Ratchathani, Udon Thani, Trang, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Surat Thani and Krabi.

Passengers are advised to follow the provincial orders regarding entry/exit rules before travelling to Buri Ram, Krabi, Nakhon Phanom and Trang.

Buri Ram, Krabi and Trang require non-residents to undergo a 14-day local quarantine among other conditions.

Nakhon Phanom only allows passengers into the airport terminal, and all foreigners from entry at its entry point.

Other provinces have no entry/exit rules and lockdown measures, but passengers are advised to check the provincial orders before travelling.

Passengers using the provincial airports will be screened and have their temperature checked. If the body temperature is over 37.3 degrees Celsius, they will be rejected from entering the airport areas or boarding the aircraft.







Passengers are required to wear face masks and keep a distance of at least one metre from other people, as well as follow the advice of the officers and should arrive at the airport well in advance for the convenience and safety of everyone.

The Department of Airports said all its airports have complied with the health and safety regulations set by the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT), including requiring all arrivals to fill out the T.8 form, regular sanitisation of high-traffic areas and protection measures for staff and travellers.

For more details on domestic flights, please contact the airlines directly at Thai AirAsia (www.airasia.com); Thai Lion Air (www.lionairthai.com); Thai Vietjet Air (www.vietjetair.com); Nok Air (www.nokair.com). – 05 May, 2020.

Photo credit: Department of Airports (tatnews.org)

















