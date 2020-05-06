Thailand’s inflation rate falls 2.99 % in April

BANGKOK– Thailand’s inflation rate in April fell 2.99 percent as the COVID-19 crisis deepened and global crude oil prices slumped, according to the Commerce Ministry.

Pimchanok Vonkorpon, Director-General of the Commerce Ministry’s Trade Policy and Strategy Office, said it was the sharpest fall of inflation rate in 10 years and nine months.

The decreased inflation stemmed primarily from weak demand because of the COVID-19 impact and continuous decline in energy prices, she said.

The Department also downgraded its 2020 headline inflation forecast to a range of -0.2to 1.0percent, Pimchanok said.(TNA)


















