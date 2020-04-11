Coronavirus prompts rush to banks, pawn shops in Thailand

SONGKHLA– Growing number of Thai people turn to banks and pawn shops to seek loans amid liquidity problem stemming from the Covid-19 pandemic.







The Thai government has introduced an array of measures to assist households and businesses affected by the outbreak.

A large group of customers flocked state-run bank offices to register for soft loans. Some arrived at a bank in Songkhla before dawn, hoping to secure their loans.

Others have chosen state-run pawn shops to secure much-need cash. They are offered a low 0.125 percent interest until the end of June.

The government’s financial assistance and support range from debt moratoria, personal credit to low interest loan.

Since last month, the Government Savings Bank, Export-Import Bank of Thailand, and Small and Medium Enterprise Development Bank of Thailand are providing preemptive financial support to debtors, particularly low-income people and SMEs, who face adverse impact from the Covid-19 outbreak. (TNA)











