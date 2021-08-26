Clinical trials of Thailand’s ‘ChulaCov19’ mRNA vaccine show high levels of immunity

Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital has revealed that clinical trials of the Thai ‘ChulaCov19’ mRNA vaccine have been a success, as healthy volunteers were found to have developed good immunity after inoculation.

Hospital Director Professor Suttipong Wacharasindhu said that it is gratifying that the development of ChulaCov19 vaccine is advancing as planned and gaining the public confidence in the safety of the testing process. The volunteers’ antibodies have been greatly boosted to fight the original virus strain and four variants, namely Alpha, Beta, Gamma, and Delta.







He said the good news from the Phase 1 clinical trial is that the subjects, seven days after having received the second injection, showed mild to moderate side-effects, localized pain in the injected arm, fatigue, fever and chills, but these symptoms improved within one to three days on average. It was also found that “ChulaCov19” could boost antibody immunity against the original strain of the virus.

In addition, the vaccine can inhibit all four mutated strains by more than 80%, while boosting T-cell immunity, which helps to eliminate and control the pathogen in the cells of infected people as well. (NNT)



























