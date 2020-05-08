Chiang Mai Night Safari sees 50% revenue cut for 2020

Chiang Mai Night Safari expects revenue to fall 50 percent this fiscal year due to the coronavirus pandemic, but hopes domestic tourists can rescue the business by year-end.







Anucha Damrongmanee, executive director for Pinkanakorn Development Agency Plc., which operates the Night Safari, said May 6 that the tourist attraction also will try to cut costs by upgrading its information technology systems to analyze its business processes.

The year-end push for domestic tourists, he said, will be based around the park’s planned Dinosaur Planet attraction, currently under construction.







Chiang Mai Night Safari shut down on March 27 after posting 107 million baht in revenue from October-March. Before closing, business had plunged 90 percent in March, he said. By Sept. 30, the end of the park’s fiscal year, it expects revenue to have declined 50 percent.

Anucha said the park still has about 200,000 baht in expenses to cover and so management is cutting costs by, for example, canceling orders for office supplies and renting office equipment, along with making more efficient use of water and recyclables.

















