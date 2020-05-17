Chinese online teaching program for vocational students during COVID-19 crisis

BANGKOK – The Vocational Educational Commission (VEC) has joined hands with private companies to teach Chinese to vocational students online during the COVID-19 crisis.

Somdej Phra Maharatchamongkholmuni and Education Minister Natthaphon Thipsuwan, presided over the opening ceremony of the online Chinese teaching course supported by Tang International Education







The company has also provided teachers from 60 Chinese vocational colleges and universities in China as mentors to help and support Thai teachers in teaching Chinese during this online teaching program. The course is worth 20,000,000 yuan. The company has allowed the VEC to use the course free of cost throughout the present period.

A competition on knowledge of the Chinese language, will be held from July 26-31, 2020, with prizes going to winners.(NNT)











