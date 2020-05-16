Thailand relaxes 2nd phase of restrictions for businesses and activities

The Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration approved its second round of business resumption set for May 17.

The center allows the reopening of shops selling foods and beverages in office buildings, canteens and food centers at offices.







Department stores, shopping malls and community malls are required to close at 8pm. Some businesses at department stores remain closed. They include movie theaters, karaoke shops, water parks, tuition schools, Buddha amulet markets, and Thai massage and spa parlors.

Beauty clinics will reopen for body, skin and laser treatment while facial treatment is still suspended.

Gymnasiums and indoor exercise facilities can open for activities without physical contacts. Team games are allowed as long as a team consists of not more than three people. Fitness clubs can open only free-weight areas while group exercises, treadmills, stationary bicycles and other exercise machines are banned.

Other activities to resume include meeting at hotels and convention centers where the numbers of attendees are limited. Events, training sessions, seminars, trade fairs, parties and exhibitions are banned.

Public libraries, galleries and national museums will reopen. Video production with crews of up to 50 staff each can resume. (TNA)





