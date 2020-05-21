Bangkok’s public transport passengers increase after easing of Coronavirus restrictions

Public transport services in Bangkok have seen higher numbers of passengers after measures to control the spread of the novel coronavirus have been relaxed.







The main part of the second phase of lockdown easing is the reduction of the night-time curfew, from six to five hours between 11 pm – 4 am, and the reopening of shopping malls.

Following the relaxation of COVID-19 measures, more businesses and activities are reopened leading to more passengers and commuters in the metropolitan area.

BTS sky train service requires all passengers to maintain social distancing, wear face coverings and take fever check before boarding train. Anyone who has fever would not be allowed to board.

The number of passengers in each train carriage is limited at 60, from the maximum capacity of 300. To offset the lower number of passengers, the sky train operator has increased the train frequency from around 10 minutes to 2.40 minutes.

Similarly, MRT subway train has resumed operation under health and safety routines to prevent COVID-19 infection. The number of passengers on each train is limited to no more than 300.

Under a guidance issued by the Ministry of Public Health, businesses have also adhered to similar restrictions to avoid large crowd. (TNA)











