5 million people use Thai Chana app

BANGKOK– Thailand recorded a new patient of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) without a new death and about 5 million people have used the Thai Chana application to help contain the pandemic.







Dr Taweesin Visanuyothin, spokesman of the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration, said the new case was a 45-year-old Thai man who was a chef at a Thai restaurant in Bahrain and arrived back in Thailand on May 15. He was quarantined at a hotel in Bangkok and tested positive for the disease on May 18 without any symptom.

The total cases rose to 3,034, 2,888 patients recovered and 90 others were at hospitals. The death toll remained at 56.



Dr Taweesin said that as of May19, 5.08 million people used the Thai Chana platform with 8.58 million check-ins at registered shops and 6.36 million check-outs. Besides, 3.98 million users evaluated disease control practices at shops and most of them had good impressions.

He said that 67,904 shops already registered with the Thai Chana platform. Bangkok had the most number of 21,590 shops, followed by shops in Chon Buri, Nonthaburi, SamutPrakan and Pathum Thani provinces. Restaurants formed the biggest category of registered shops, followed by department stores, supermarkets, banks, consumer product shops, beauty clinics and beauty salons.

Dr Taweesin said the government hoped Thailand would be among the first countries to have a COVID-19 vaccine and YouGov of Britain found in its survey that Thai people did their best among Southeast Asian people in the use of face masks and regular hand washes to contain the disease. (TNA)












