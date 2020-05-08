Bangkok’s Chatuchak weekend market to reopen tomorrow

BANGKOK, May 8 – The Chatuchak weekend market is set to reopen tomorrow from 5 a.m. to 6 p.m. while social distancing measures will be adopted to prevent the spread of the Covid-19 outbreak.







Deputy Permanent Secretary for the Bangkok Metropolitan (BMA), WallayaWattanarat said that the BMA Market Office allowed traders at the Chutuchak plant market to resume their businesses on May 3. The plant market is opened on Tuesdays from noon to 6 p.m. and on Wednesdays and Thursday from 5 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Shops at the weekend market will reopen this Saturday. However, the night market remains closed due to the imposition of the night curfew.







The BMA-run Chatuchak market has conducted physical distancing measures by drawing lines on the floor to help visitors keep social distance while walking and standing. Body temperature screening points are set up at the market’s entrance. Alcohol hand gel and hand washing are available at the market and both sellers and customers are required to wear masks. Toilets are cleaned every two hours.

Food shops, offering table service must arrange space to ensure customers keep at least 1.5m away from one another or install dividers to separate them.

Other shops, selling clothes, shoes, bags and other items must limit the number of visitors at five at any one time for each small shop and at 10 for bigger shops.

The BMA market office will convene a weekly meeting to evaluate the situation. (TNA)

















