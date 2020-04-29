Thailand reports single-digit new infections for 3rd straight day

BANGKOK – Thailand reported single-digit new coronavirus cases for the third staright day at nine and no new deaths.







Spokesman of the Center for the Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) Dr Taweesin Visanuyothin said the total coronavirus cases in the country rose to 2,947 and the death toll remains at 54.

Additional 13 patients recovered and gone home, bringing the total recovery cases to 2,665 and 228 patients are currently being treated in hospitals.

Loading…



Six new infections, including three in Bangkok and three in Phuket were linked to previous patients. Other new cases were two medical and public health staff and one case is under investigation.

In Phuket where two Covid-19 related deaths were recorded with the tally of 214 Covid-19 patients, provincial public heath authorizes have strictly screened local communities and distributed protective gear and relief supplies for them, so residents can stay home and leave only for essential travels.

Mobile teams have been dispatched to check at-risk areas such as crowded migrant worker camps where poor sanitary could cause the spread of the diseases.

Health advisory pamphlets in the Myanmar language were handed out in those at-risk communities and their body temperature was measured by health staff in a proactive approach of the screening measures. (TNA)

















