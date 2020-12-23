Foreign arrivals given valuable Thai handicrafts to cheer them up during quarantine period

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), together with the ASQ Thailand Club, is offering a ‘Happy DIY Set’ to foreign visitors who book and stay in Alternative State Quarantine (ASQ) accommodation during the mandatory 14-day period after arriving in Thailand.







Ms. Thapanee Kiatpaiboon, TAT Deputy Governor of Tourism Products and Business, said, “The ‘Happy DIY Set’ showcases Thai handicrafts from local communities around the kingdom. This is meant as a token of appreciation for visiting Thailand and to stimulate creativity during the 14-night stay at ASQ accommodation, which is required for all Thai nationals and foreigners visiting Thailand.”

The Happy DIY Sets include an iconic Krajood woven bag from the Thale Noi Community in Phatthalung province; a set of cloth mask with neck strap (either a batik cloth mask from the Sao Thong Tong Community in Nakhon Si Thammarat and a pearl neck strap from Phuket, or an indigo-dyed cloth mask that comes with a neck strap made from an indigo-dyed bobbin from the Nakham Community in Sakon Nakhon); a pair of woven water hyacinth slippers from the Ban Non Champa Community in Buri Ram, and a set of Benjarong ceramic from Ban Don Kai Di Community in Samut Sakhon.







TAT has prepared a total of 4,000 sets; each with information about the individual community, unique arts and crafts and key attractions. In addition, there is a QR code that will go direct to a VDO demonstration on how to create these unique items.

Through collaboration with TAT, the ASQ Thailand Club will take charge in delivering one ‘Happy DIY Set’ per traveller who book and stay in ASQ from 24 December, 2020, onwards.

In addition, TAT is promoting other recreational activities during quarantine, including an Amazing of Nang Yai shadow puppet show and online games.







Last but not least, TAT has launched a mini-site: www.tourismthailand.org/happyquarantine to provide tourist information on planning the trip, quarantine and taking trips post-quarantine, in addition to assistance and information constantly provided by the TAT’s 29 overseas offices. A TAT Official LINE Account: @happyquarantine and WeChat: HappyQuarantine has been set up to provide information and reply to questions to quarantined tourists in the Chinese and English languages.













