Airlines in Thailand to restart international flights with business travelers and investors

BANGKOK – To prepare for the reopening of international flights, The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand or CAAT invited all airlines with international flight services, to reach a mutual understanding about observing the new public health measures issued by The International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).







Representatives of 14 airlines that have international routes attended the meeting, and were informed by the CAAT committee of guideline to cope with the COVID-19 risk in the airline business. Many in-flight services have to be practiced with hygiene concerns. For example, social distancing, food and beverage services during the flight, body temperature taking, passengers having to wear masks, and flight attendants having to wear gloves and a mask when providing services. These practices will also be implemented on domestic flights.

In addition, the committee and airline representatives also discussed the rescheduling of international flights. The first group of passengers to travel internationally is expected to be business persons and investors. Because, if there is a quarantine requirement in the destination country, these passengers will be able to cover the expense themselves.

Will the end of this June be the end of Thailand's international flights ban or not, the CCSA is responsible for a decision in this matter.(NNT)












