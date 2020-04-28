A thousand people to return to Thailand this week

BANGKOK – More Thai nationals are due to return this week. All passengers are required to have a medical certificate and will enter state quarantine as they arrive. Meanwhile, the military is deploying its medics to border hospitals and state quarantine facilities.





Between the 26th and 30th April, Thailand expects to welcome 1,071 Thai nationals returning from abroad, including 207 from Australia, 35 from Japan, 25 from the Netherlands, 42 from Spain, 601 from India and 168 from New Zealand. Upon arrival, they will all be put through a screening process and enter quarantine under the Public Health Ministry’s supervision.

Lieutenant general Kongcheep Tantawanich, Spokesperson for the Ministry of Defense, said that the army is calling up their medics to be retrained for assignment to medical facilities at the border.

General Chaichan Changmongkol, Deputy Minister of Defense, stressed that all troops should cooperate with related sectors in order to reinforce the effectiveness of the measures at border checkpoints and airports.

The Deputy Minister also asked the Royal Thai Navy to encourage the fishing sector to follow the anti-COVID-19 measures and provide them protective equipment, such as face masks.(NNT)

















