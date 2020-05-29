Thailand to reopen fitness clubs, massage parlors, movie theaters

BANGKOK – The Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration approved the third stage of relaxing business lockdowns that will start on June 1, giving reopening approval for fitness clubs, massage parlors and movie theaters.







Culture Minister Itthiphol Kunplome said shopping centers would open until 9 p.m. instead of 8 p.m. and curfew hours would be shortened from 11 p.m.-4 a.m. to 11 p.m.-3 a.m. to facilitate inter-provincial cargo transport. However, international trips are still banned.

Mr Itthiphol said fitness clubs and spa parlors except facial massage and steam and herbal saunas would resume.







Movie theaters and theaters will reopen but audience will be capped at 200 per round. Sports fields will reopen for up to 10 people to practice at a time. The third-phase relaxation will take effect on June 1 but school terms are still set to reopen on July 1, the minister said.

Mr Itthiphol said the reopening of pubs, bars and boxing stadiums would be considered on June 15. (TNA)











